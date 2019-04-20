Home
Michael David COPER

Emeritus Professor AO FAAL



Aged 72 years



Late of Farrer, ACT



Loving husband of Judy. Proud father of Sachaa, Rachel, Edward, Emily and Elizabeth. Grandfather of Jasper, Max, Evie, Billie, Thomas and Juno. Former husband of Leone.



A service for MICHAEL will be held on Tuesday 23rd APRIL 2019 at 10am in Emanuel Synagogue, 7 Ocean Street, Woollahra, Sydney.



A subsequent memorial service honouring his career will be held on 7th MAY 2019 at 1pm at University House, Australian National University, Canberra.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
