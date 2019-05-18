Home
Sadly passed away and will be forever missed

but never forgotten.



Much loved Father of Isabella.

Son of Muriel, Max (dec.) and Ken.

Brother to Rob, Andy, Tania and Kristy.

Uncle to Giorgia, Zakk, Abby and Lena.



The funeral service for Mick will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, 65 Sandford St, Mitchell on MONDAY

20 May 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



Rest Peacefully Little Lion Man



Ar dheis De do raibh a anam



Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
