Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael MORRISSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael MORRISSEY

Obituary Condolences

Michael MORRISSEY Obituary
MORRISSEY Michael

MICHAEL GERARD MORRISSEY

14 October 1958 - 18 May 2019



Loving husband to Deborah.

Much loved father of Alyssa and Kathryn.

Older brother to Trish and Andrew.

Son of the late Gerard and Margaret Morrissey.



Loved by many



The funeral service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

24 May 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief

would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.