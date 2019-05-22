|
MORRISSEY Michael
MICHAEL GERARD MORRISSEY
14 October 1958 - 18 May 2019
Loving husband to Deborah.
Much loved father of Alyssa and Kathryn.
Older brother to Trish and Andrew.
Son of the late Gerard and Margaret Morrissey.
Loved by many
The funeral service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
24 May 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019