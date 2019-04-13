Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Peter O'BRIEN


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Michael Peter O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN Michael Peter MICHAEL PETER O'BRIEN

6 July 1949 - 8 April 2019



Beloved son of Peter and Vene,

and treasured brother of Anne and Jenny.



Cherished husband and

best friend of Joan Mary.



Dearly loved and respected Dad of

Kellie, Steven, Chris, Anthony and Michael;

and special Pa of their children.





Privately buried.





A Tribute to Michael will be held

at The Abbey, O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls

on THURSDAY 18th April 2019

commencing at 1pm.

All friends welcome.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.