Michael Timothy Turner 29 November 1949 - 2 May 2019 Dearly loved husband of Susan and father to Caroline and David and Granddad Mike to William and Matthew. Much loved brother to George (deceased) Mary, Catherine, Monica, Anne, Clare and Therese. Friends and family are warmly invited to celebrate Michael's life with a Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church at the corner of Miller and Ridge Sts, North Sydney on Wednesday 15 May at 10:00 to be followed by a ceremony at Macquarie Park Cemetery, Delhi Rd, North Ryde.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 14, 2019
