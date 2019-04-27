Home
Michel MEREDITH

Obituary

Michel MEREDITH Obituary
MEREDITH Michel MICHEL GEORGE MEREDITH

23.04.1941 - 23.04.2019



Mich sadly passed away peacefully,

surrounded with love by his wife, sons,

daughters-in-law, grandchildren,

great-grandchildren, brother and close friends.



Requiem Mass in celebration

of the life of Mich

will be held in

St Matthew's Catholic Church

12 Chewings St, Page

on FRIDAY 3 May 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of Mass burial will take place in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
