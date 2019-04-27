|
MEREDITH Michel MICHEL GEORGE MEREDITH
23.04.1941 - 23.04.2019
Mich sadly passed away peacefully,
surrounded with love by his wife, sons,
daughters-in-law, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, brother and close friends.
Requiem Mass in celebration
of the life of Mich
will be held in
St Matthew's Catholic Church
12 Chewings St, Page
on FRIDAY 3 May 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass burial will take place in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
