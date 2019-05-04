|
|
KNIGHT (Bain) Michelle MICHELLE KNIGHT
18 September 1962 - 26 April 2019
Passed away peacefully with
loving family by her side.
Much loved wife and best friend of Mark.
Cherished mum of Aaron and Abbey.
Beloved daughter of Frank and Lorraine
Dearly loved sister of Lissa and Mark
Loved friend of many.
A celebration of Michelle's life
will be held at
Kamberra Winery
595 Northbourne Ave, Lyneham
on Wednesday 8 May 2019,
commencing at 11:30am.
Private Cremation
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
The Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019