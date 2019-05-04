Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle KNIGHT


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Michelle KNIGHT Obituary
KNIGHT (Bain) Michelle MICHELLE KNIGHT

18 September 1962 - 26 April 2019



Passed away peacefully with

loving family by her side.



Much loved wife and best friend of Mark.

Cherished mum of Aaron and Abbey.

Beloved daughter of Frank and Lorraine

Dearly loved sister of Lissa and Mark

Loved friend of many.



A celebration of Michelle's life

will be held at

Kamberra Winery

595 Northbourne Ave, Lyneham

on Wednesday 8 May 2019,

commencing at 11:30am.



Private Cremation



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

The Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.