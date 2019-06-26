|
|
MILAN VIDOVIC
13 July 1942 - 23 June 2019
Died peacefully at Canberra Hospital
surrounded by his loving family.
Much loved Husband of Ana,
loving Father and Father-in-law of
Doris and Tony, Ante and Linda,
Michael and Andriana, and Diana.
Adored Grandfather of John, Christian, Mia,
Patrick, Sophia, Adrian, Zane, Roko,
Anton and Gene.
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life
of Milan will be offered in
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on
FRIDAY 28 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
At the conclusion of Mass burial will
take place at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Rosary will be recited in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Beasley Street, Farrer on
THURSDAY 27 June 6.00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019