Milan VIDOVIC


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Milan VIDOVIC Obituary
MILAN VIDOVIC

13 July 1942 - 23 June 2019



Died peacefully at Canberra Hospital

surrounded by his loving family.



Much loved Husband of Ana,

loving Father and Father-in-law of

Doris and Tony, Ante and Linda,

Michael and Andriana, and Diana.

Adored Grandfather of John, Christian, Mia,

Patrick, Sophia, Adrian, Zane, Roko,

Anton and Gene.



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life

of Milan will be offered in

St Christopher's Cathedral

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on

FRIDAY 28 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



At the conclusion of Mass burial will

take place at Woden Cemetery,

Justinian Street, Phillip.



Rosary will be recited in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Beasley Street, Farrer on

THURSDAY 27 June 6.00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
