|
|
QUINTON Minnie Rose Annie MINNIE ROSE ANNIE QUINTON
(ANNE)
1 August 1929 - 22 April 2019
Beloved wife of Bill (dec).
Loved and loving mother of
Stephen, Jane, Jenny, Jo
and their partners.
Much loved by her 11 grandchildren
and 13 great-grandchildren.
Back with her beloved Bill.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Anne's funeral service which will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
7 May 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019