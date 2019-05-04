Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie QUINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Rose Annie QUINTON


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Minnie Rose Annie QUINTON Obituary
QUINTON Minnie Rose Annie MINNIE ROSE ANNIE QUINTON

(ANNE)



1 August 1929 - 22 April 2019



Beloved wife of Bill (dec).

Loved and loving mother of

Stephen, Jane, Jenny, Jo

and their partners.

Much loved by her 11 grandchildren

and 13 great-grandchildren.



Back with her beloved Bill.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Anne's funeral service which will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

7 May 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.