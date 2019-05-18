|
|
BLAYLOCK MORRIS ROBERT MORRIS ROBERT BLAYLOCK
7 October 1940 - 13 May 2019
Passed peacefully in the
Southern Cross Aged Care Facility, Garran
after a long battle with health issues.
Loving partner and best friend of 40 years to
Lesley Edwards, Daddy to fur babies
Hamish and Campbell (both dec) and Fraser.
Husband of June (dec), father of Andrew (dec), grandfather and great-grandfather.
Those we love remain with us
For love itself lives on,
And cherished memories never fade
Because a loved one's gone.
Those we love can never be
More than a thought apart,
For as long as there are memories
They will live on in the heart.
Lesley would like to thank all Management and
Staff associated with Southern Cross Aged
Facility Garran for their wonderful care of
Morrie during his 14 month stay and to the
Doctors and Nursing Staff at Canberra Hospital
during his last week.
A Celebration of Morrie's life will be held at Gold Creek Homestead, Hall on Friday,
24 May 2019, commencing at 11.30am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019