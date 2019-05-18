BLAYLOCK MORRIS ROBERT MORRIS ROBERT BLAYLOCK



7 October 1940 - 13 May 2019







Passed peacefully in the



Southern Cross Aged Care Facility, Garran



after a long battle with health issues.







Loving partner and best friend of 40 years to



Lesley Edwards, Daddy to fur babies



Hamish and Campbell (both dec) and Fraser.



Husband of June (dec), father of Andrew (dec), grandfather and great-grandfather.







Those we love remain with us



For love itself lives on,



And cherished memories never fade



Because a loved one's gone.



Those we love can never be



More than a thought apart,



For as long as there are memories



They will live on in the heart.







Lesley would like to thank all Management and



Staff associated with Southern Cross Aged



Facility Garran for their wonderful care of



Morrie during his 14 month stay and to the



Doctors and Nursing Staff at Canberra Hospital



during his last week.







A Celebration of Morrie's life will be held at Gold Creek Homestead, Hall on Friday,



24 May 2019, commencing at 11.30am.







Privately cremated.







Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019