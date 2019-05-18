Home
MORRIS ROBERT BLAYLOCK


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
MORRIS ROBERT BLAYLOCK Obituary
BLAYLOCK MORRIS ROBERT MORRIS ROBERT BLAYLOCK

7 October 1940 - 13 May 2019



Passed peacefully in the

Southern Cross Aged Care Facility, Garran

after a long battle with health issues.



Loving partner and best friend of 40 years to

Lesley Edwards, Daddy to fur babies

Hamish and Campbell (both dec) and Fraser.

Husband of June (dec), father of Andrew (dec), grandfather and great-grandfather.



Those we love remain with us

For love itself lives on,

And cherished memories never fade

Because a loved one's gone.

Those we love can never be

More than a thought apart,

For as long as there are memories

They will live on in the heart.



Lesley would like to thank all Management and

Staff associated with Southern Cross Aged

Facility Garran for their wonderful care of

Morrie during his 14 month stay and to the

Doctors and Nursing Staff at Canberra Hospital

during his last week.



A Celebration of Morrie's life will be held at Gold Creek Homestead, Hall on Friday,

24 May 2019, commencing at 11.30am.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
