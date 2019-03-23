Home
Muriel Simpson

MURIEL ELIZABETH SIMPSON
(BETTY)

29 October 1920 - 19 March 2019

Beloved wife of Bill (dec).
Much loved mother of
Colin, Jane, Margie (dec) and their partners.
Cherished grandma of
Nim, Fleur, Angie and Mia.
Great-grandma to their children.

Much loved by all.

Special thanks to the caring staff of MSU, Goodwin Ainslie for the care they gave Betty.

The funeral service for Betty will held be in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
27 March 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
