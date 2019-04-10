|
|
TEODORWYCH Nadya NADIYA TEODOROWYCH
Born Ukraine, 15 January 1929
Died Canberra, 7th April 2019
A beautiful soul who will be dearly missed.
Beloved daughter of Michael and Julia
Beskluby (dec); sister of Halia Wawryk (dec).
Beloved wife of Alexander Teodorowych (dec).
Devoted and loving mother to
Taras (dec) and Boris.
Adoring Baba to Yuri, Daria, Oles
and Alexander Taras.
Great Grandmother to Mila.
A special thank you to the caring,
professional staff at both
Ward 11B at The Canberra Hospital and
Pines Living Aged Care Home in Farrer.
Funeral Service for Nadiya will be held at
Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
McKay Gardens, Turner, on
Friday, 12th April 2019,
commencing at 10:00am.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will take place in
the Woden Cemetery,
Justinian St, Phiillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 10, 2019