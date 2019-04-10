Home
Nadya TEODORWYCH

Nadya TEODORWYCH Obituary
TEODORWYCH Nadya NADIYA TEODOROWYCH



Born Ukraine, 15 January 1929

Died Canberra, 7th April 2019



A beautiful soul who will be dearly missed.



Beloved daughter of Michael and Julia

Beskluby (dec); sister of Halia Wawryk (dec).

Beloved wife of Alexander Teodorowych (dec).

Devoted and loving mother to

Taras (dec) and Boris.

Adoring Baba to Yuri, Daria, Oles

and Alexander Taras.

Great Grandmother to Mila.



A special thank you to the caring,

professional staff at both

Ward 11B at The Canberra Hospital and

Pines Living Aged Care Home in Farrer.



Funeral Service for Nadiya will be held at

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,

McKay Gardens, Turner, on

Friday, 12th April 2019,

commencing at 10:00am.



At the conclusion of the service,

burial will take place in

the Woden Cemetery,

Justinian St, Phiillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 10, 2019
