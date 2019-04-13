Home
Nan Lydia GRAY


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nan Lydia GRAY Obituary
GRAY (Sorenson) Nan Lydia NAN SORENSON GRAY

1 November 1941 - 9 April 2019

Passed away peacefully and

now at Home with her Lord



Beloved wife of Jack.

Much loved by her many Australian friends.



A celebration of the life of Nan

will be held in the

Immanuael Lutheran Church

37 Burnie Street, Lyons

on TUESDAY 16th April 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations

can be made to the

Australian Lutheran World Service.

Envelopes will be available at the church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
