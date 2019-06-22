Home
Neil Leslie HOWELL


NEIL LESLIE HOWELL

28 December 1933 - 15 June 2019



Dearly loved husband of Peggy, for 60 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Gayle, Deanna and Gary,

Leonie and Andrew, Joanne and Mat,

Amanda and Guy,

grandfather and great-grandfather to many.



Will be sadly missed



A celebration of the life of Neil

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on MONDAY 24 June 2019 at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers donations

can be made to the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

Envelopes wil be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
