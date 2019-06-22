|
|
NEIL LESLIE HOWELL
28 December 1933 - 15 June 2019
Dearly loved husband of Peggy, for 60 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Gayle, Deanna and Gary,
Leonie and Andrew, Joanne and Mat,
Amanda and Guy,
grandfather and great-grandfather to many.
Will be sadly missed
A celebration of the life of Neil
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on MONDAY 24 June 2019 at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations
can be made to the
Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Envelopes wil be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019