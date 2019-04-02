|
LEE Neville Robert (Bodgie) 27 March 2019 at Moruya District Hospital, late of North Narooma and formerly Canberra. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Laura, loving father and step-dad of Tracey, Robert, Tamara, Leane and Fiona. Loving grandfather and adored great-grandpop. Much loved son, brother and friend. Bodgie's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Narooma Golf Club, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Friday the 5 April 2019, followed by a private cremation. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Moruya Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated and may be made on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 2, 2019