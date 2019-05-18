NICOLA D'AMBROSIO Born 26th of April 1935 Died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on 16th of May 2019. Beloved husband of Amelina of 57 Years. Father and father-in-law of Pina and John, Franca and Darko, Erminia, Lina and Glenn, Gino, Joe and Lynne, Peter, and Maria (dec.). Nonno of Rebecca, Nathan, Michael, Nicholas, Deanne, Joseph, Alessandra, Bailey, Amalie, Patrick, Ben and Olivia. Biznonno of Nico and Danijel. Son of Guiseppe and Pasqualina (both dec). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Samuel (dec) and Lina, Anna (dec) and Salvatore (dec), Marcello (dec) and Guiseppina, Rosa and Tony, Vincenzo (dec) and Lina, Eric and Emilita, Giovanni and Jan, Carlo and Monika (dec) and a beloved uncle to their children and partners. He was a hardworking man, who loved his family, if you were looking for Nicola he would be found plodding in his giardino. Otherwise he was out enjoying a day of hunting or fishing. Sempre nei nostril cuori e ricordi. Ti Amo Papa. Rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be celebrated to remember Nicola's life at St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Wednesday, 22 May 2019, commencing at 10 am. Private Burial.







Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019