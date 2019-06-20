|
NICOLAS 'NIC' MANIKIS 15 June 1951 (Koupia, Greece) to 12 June 2019 (Queanbeyan, Australia) Beloved husband of Yvonne (Voula). Dad (Baba) of Kerry and Simon, George and Christopher. Grandfather (Papou) of Domenik and Josef. Brother of Bill and Jim and their families. Brother-in-law of Mary and her family. Deeply loved, adored and missed by his family, friends and community A funeral service for Nic will be held at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 120 Campbell Street Queanbeyan on Saturday 22 June 2019 commencing at 11am. The funeral cortege will then proceed to Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery for burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 20, 2019