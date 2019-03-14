|
|
NOLA IMRIE
13 December 1930 - 11 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at Banksia Lodge, Broulee.
Very much loved by all of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
By request, no formal service will be held, however we ask those of you who knew and loved her, wherever you are located, to pause and light a candle in her memory at 6.30pm on Monday 18 March.
This will create a collective chain of love and memories in her honour.
We love you Nan - be at peace with Pop.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2019