|
|
NONIE (DIANA) POLLOCK
6 November 1937 - 14 June 2019
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
Much loved mother of Rhani and Shalene.
Loved mother-in-law of Ian.
Treasured grandma of Steven,
Stephanie, Bailey, Emily and Rhys.
Great-grandma to be, of Baby Aydrien.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr Tsai, his team
and the nurses of Ward 6A
at The Canberra Hospital.
A special thank you to Robyn and Jennifer
for your love and support.
A celebration of the life of Nonie
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on THURSDAY 20 June 2019
commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019