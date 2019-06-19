Home
Nonie POLLOCK


1937 - 2019 Obituary
Nonie POLLOCK Obituary
NONIE (DIANA) POLLOCK

6 November 1937 - 14 June 2019

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by her loving family



Much loved mother of Rhani and Shalene.

Loved mother-in-law of Ian.

Treasured grandma of Steven,

Stephanie, Bailey, Emily and Rhys.

Great-grandma to be, of Baby Aydrien.



A heartfelt thank you to Dr Tsai, his team

and the nurses of Ward 6A

at The Canberra Hospital.

A special thank you to Robyn and Jennifer

for your love and support.



A celebration of the life of Nonie

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on THURSDAY 20 June 2019

commencing at 4.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
