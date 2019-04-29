|
|
NORMA KATHLEEN HILL (nee Charnock) 19 April 2019 At The Canberra Hospital Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken, Phillip, Wayne, Darryl, Maria & Peter, James, Kate & Sal. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and their respective families. Aged 84 years Loved and Remembered Always Norma's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday 2 May 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 17 Denison Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. R. J. Sidney Craig Funeral Directors EST. 1837 - AFDA FDA (NSW) 298 Sloane St, Goulburn NSW 2580 Telephone: (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 29, 2019