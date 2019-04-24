|
|
BRAZIL Norman Nathan NORMAN NATHAN BRAZIL
24 November 1935 - 21 April 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Wentworth Falls, New South Wales,
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Wendy (dec) for 48 years.
Brother of Stephen.
Loving father of Marcus and David.
Grandfather of Reuben, Natasha and Khalila.
He will be sadly missed.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at
Bodington Aged Care Facility.
Family and friends of Norman are warmly invited to attend a funeral service held in
The Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
26 April 2019, commencing at 1:00pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in
Norman's memory may be made to
the Zita Mary Clinic.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019