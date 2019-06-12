Home
Olive Mary MC LEAN


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Olive Mary MC LEAN Obituary
OLIVE MARY MCLEAN

22 January 1922 - 6 June 2019

Passed away peacefully aged 97



Beloved wife of Angus (dec).

Much loved mum and mother-in-law of

Ray and Coral, Maxine and Phil.

Adored Nan of Geoff, Leanne (dec),

Lynne, Debbie, Jamie and Alana.

Great-Nan of Kylie, Craig, Shannon, Ella, Ben, Thomas, Elizabeth and Charlie.



A celebration of the life of Olive

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on FRIDAY 14 June 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2019
