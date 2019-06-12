|
|
OLIVE MARY MCLEAN
22 January 1922 - 6 June 2019
Passed away peacefully aged 97
Beloved wife of Angus (dec).
Much loved mum and mother-in-law of
Ray and Coral, Maxine and Phil.
Adored Nan of Geoff, Leanne (dec),
Lynne, Debbie, Jamie and Alana.
Great-Nan of Kylie, Craig, Shannon, Ella, Ben, Thomas, Elizabeth and Charlie.
A celebration of the life of Olive
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on FRIDAY 14 June 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2019