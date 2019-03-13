Home
OWEN TRUSSELL READ

6 September 1942 - 7 March 2019


Loving husband of Pauline.
Proud Dad of Kathy and Michelle (dec).
Grandfather of Rhys, Grace and Thomas
Great Grandfather of Laura and Ben
Son of Elsie and George Read (both dec).
Son-in-law of Ted and Mary Sykes (both dec).
Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle to the
Read and Sykes families.


A celebration of the life of Owen will be
held in St John's Anglican Church,
45 Constitution Ave, Reid on
MONDAY 18 March 2019,
commencing at 12:00 noon.

A burial will follow in the
Gungahlin Cemetery.





Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
