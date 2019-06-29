Home
Pamela FEELEY

Pamela FEELEY Obituary
PAMELA JOY FEELEY

6.10.1950 - 26.6.2019



Dearly loved Wife and best mate of

Mark (Flex) Feeley.

Treasured Mother and shining light of

Belinda (Bindi) Gillies.

Loving Daughter of

Charlie and Phylis Walters.



Adored twin Sister of Trishy,

Sister of Val, Johnny,

Peter and Raymond.

Sister-in-law of Gary, Pat, Anne,

Leonie, Kath, Brett, Glen and Jill.

Cherished Aunty of Robert, Paul, Kelly,

Timmy, Abbey, Kandie, Tanya,

Phillip and Mark, and Mark F.



Pamela was a quirky and unique character,

a lover of the outdoors,

a champion sports woman, a tomboy,

a fashionista and a loyal friend.



Your strength inspired us all.

A fighter till the end.



The funeral service for Pamela will be held

in the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens,

195 Broulee Road, Broulee NSW , on

FRIDAY, 5 July 2019,

commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
