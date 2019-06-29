|
|
|
PAMELA JOY FEELEY
6.10.1950 - 26.6.2019
Dearly loved Wife and best mate of
Mark (Flex) Feeley.
Treasured Mother and shining light of
Belinda (Bindi) Gillies.
Loving Daughter of
Charlie and Phylis Walters.
Adored twin Sister of Trishy,
Sister of Val, Johnny,
Peter and Raymond.
Sister-in-law of Gary, Pat, Anne,
Leonie, Kath, Brett, Glen and Jill.
Cherished Aunty of Robert, Paul, Kelly,
Timmy, Abbey, Kandie, Tanya,
Phillip and Mark, and Mark F.
Pamela was a quirky and unique character,
a lover of the outdoors,
a champion sports woman, a tomboy,
a fashionista and a loyal friend.
Your strength inspired us all.
A fighter till the end.
The funeral service for Pamela will be held
in the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens,
195 Broulee Road, Broulee NSW , on
FRIDAY, 5 July 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019