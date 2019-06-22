|
|
Mrs Parvathi N NAIR
27 April 1927 - 17 June 2019
Beloved wife of the late
Mr Raman Narayan Nair CBE, LVO,
Fiji's First High Commissioner to
Australia and PNG (1970 - 1976).
Loving mother of Mrs Pushpa Nambiar,
Ambassador Robin Nair, Mrs Sareeta Naidu,
Mr Ashvin Nair (dec) and Mr Peter Nair,
passed away peacefully at the John James Private Hospital, Deakin on 17 June 2019.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
The Nair family most warmly thanks Dr Hasibul Haque, Consultant Geriatrician and ever so wonderful staff of Geriatric Ward at John James Private Hospital for their love and care for Mrs Nair.
Mrs Nair will be farewelled by her family,
relatives and friends in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY 26 June 2019,
commencing at 12.30pm. All are welcome.
(A private prayer ceremony will be
conducted by a Hindu Priest commencing
at the Chapel from 12 noon for family
and close relatives. Others wishing to attend
will be most welcome).
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019