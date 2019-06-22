Home
Parvathi NAIR Obituary
Mrs Parvathi N NAIR

27 April 1927 - 17 June 2019



Beloved wife of the late

Mr Raman Narayan Nair CBE, LVO,

Fiji's First High Commissioner to

Australia and PNG (1970 - 1976).

Loving mother of Mrs Pushpa Nambiar,

Ambassador Robin Nair, Mrs Sareeta Naidu,

Mr Ashvin Nair (dec) and Mr Peter Nair,

passed away peacefully at the John James Private Hospital, Deakin on 17 June 2019.



FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



The Nair family most warmly thanks Dr Hasibul Haque, Consultant Geriatrician and ever so wonderful staff of Geriatric Ward at John James Private Hospital for their love and care for Mrs Nair.



Mrs Nair will be farewelled by her family,

relatives and friends in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY 26 June 2019,

commencing at 12.30pm. All are welcome.

(A private prayer ceremony will be

conducted by a Hindu Priest commencing

at the Chapel from 12 noon for family

and close relatives. Others wishing to attend

will be most welcome).



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
