|
|
KAYE Patrcia Patricia Phyllis Kaye
Passed peacefully in the early hours of
1st May 2019.
Patricia was the beloved only child of William & Phyllis Kaye and 'Aunty Pat' to her close family, numerous cousins and long standing friends.
A good life, a recent struggle,
a peaceful end.
The McIntyre and Bruce families would like to sincerely thank the staff at David Harper House for their patience and care.
The funeral service for Patricia will be held at
St Pauls Anglican Church, corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith on Wednesday 8 May, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019