Patrcia KAYE

Patrcia KAYE Obituary
KAYE Patrcia Patricia Phyllis Kaye



Passed peacefully in the early hours of

1st May 2019.



Patricia was the beloved only child of William & Phyllis Kaye and 'Aunty Pat' to her close family, numerous cousins and long standing friends.



A good life, a recent struggle,

a peaceful end.



The McIntyre and Bruce families would like to sincerely thank the staff at David Harper House for their patience and care.



The funeral service for Patricia will be held at

St Pauls Anglican Church, corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith on Wednesday 8 May, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
