|
|
TANNER Patricia Alice PATRICIA ALICE TANNER
4.5.1931 - 17.4.2019
Born in Malaya.
Dearly loved wife of Robert and mother of
Dallis, Andrew, Judith and Fraser.
Beloved NanaPat of Callan, Luen and Oona.
Loved mother in law of Margie.
A woman full of life, she will be
greatly missed but not forgotten.
The funeral service for Patricia will be held
in St John's Anglican Church,
45 Constitution Ave, Reid ACT
on FRIDAY 26 April 2019,
commencing at 2:00pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019