Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia TANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Alice TANNER


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Alice TANNER Obituary
TANNER Patricia Alice PATRICIA ALICE TANNER

4.5.1931 - 17.4.2019



Born in Malaya.

Dearly loved wife of Robert and mother of

Dallis, Andrew, Judith and Fraser.

Beloved NanaPat of Callan, Luen and Oona.

Loved mother in law of Margie.



A woman full of life, she will be

greatly missed but not forgotten.



The funeral service for Patricia will be held

in St John's Anglican Church,

45 Constitution Ave, Reid ACT

on FRIDAY 26 April 2019,

commencing at 2:00pm.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.