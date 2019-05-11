Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HOLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joan HOLLINS


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Joan HOLLINS Obituary
HOLLINS (Keefe) Patricia Joan Patricia 'Pat' Joan Hollins

14 March 1925 - 7 May 2019



Much loved wife of Leonard 'Len' (dec).

Adored Mother of Geoffrey (dec),

Michael and Janette.



A wonderful Wife and Mother.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Pat will be offered

in St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Ave, Forrest on

TUESDAY 14 May 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.

At the conclusion of prayers burial will

take place in the Woden Cemetery

Justinian street, Phillip.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.