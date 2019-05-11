|
HOLLINS (Keefe) Patricia Joan Patricia 'Pat' Joan Hollins
14 March 1925 - 7 May 2019
Much loved wife of Leonard 'Len' (dec).
Adored Mother of Geoffrey (dec),
Michael and Janette.
A wonderful Wife and Mother.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Pat will be offered
in St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Ave, Forrest on
TUESDAY 14 May 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
At the conclusion of prayers burial will
take place in the Woden Cemetery
Justinian street, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019