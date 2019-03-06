Home
Services
Milton Ulladulla Funeral
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla, New South Wales 2539
4454 0722
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
MILTON ULLADULLA FUNERAL SERVICE CHAPEL
ULLADULLA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA JOYCE "PAT" DWYER

Obituary Condolences

PATRICIA JOYCE "PAT" DWYER Obituary

PATRICIA JOYCE DWYER
Passed away on 1st March 2019
at home
Aged 81 years
Late of Burrill Lake
Formerly of Queanbeyan & Canberra
Beloved wife of Brian (dec).
Loved Mother & Mother-in-law
of Edwin & Sharon (dec), Deborah, Toni & Ian, Janice & Greg.
Adored Nanny to her many Grand Children & Great Grand Children.
The relatives & friends of the late
Pat Dwyer are invited to attend her funeral service to be held on Friday 8 March 2019 at 11:00am
at the Milton Ulladulla Funeral
Service Chapel.
Followed by a private cremation.
Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla NSW 2539
(02) 4454 0722

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.