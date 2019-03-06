|
|
PATRICIA JOYCE DWYER
Passed away on 1st March 2019
at home
Aged 81 years
Late of Burrill Lake
Formerly of Queanbeyan & Canberra
Beloved wife of Brian (dec).
Loved Mother & Mother-in-law
of Edwin & Sharon (dec), Deborah, Toni & Ian, Janice & Greg.
Adored Nanny to her many Grand Children & Great Grand Children.
The relatives & friends of the late
Pat Dwyer are invited to attend her funeral service to be held on Friday 8 March 2019 at 11:00am
at the Milton Ulladulla Funeral
Service Chapel.
Followed by a private cremation.
Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla NSW 2539
(02) 4454 0722
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019