PATRICIA MARGARET WADE
30 April 1952 - 15 February 2019
After a long battle, passed away peacefully at home.
Loved sister of Diana and mother to Katherine. Patricia will be missed by all her family and friends.
'Leaving Us Too Soon'
Aged 66 years
The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel,
Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on
Monday 25 February 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019