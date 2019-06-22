Home
Patricia Mary ROBERTSON

PATRICIA MARY ROBERTSON

21 February 1949 - 12 June 2019





Loved and loving wife of John (dec).

Esteemed mother of Ian.



A fierce fighter for workers' rights and

a gentle animal lover. A lady whose limitless

energy will live on in the hearts and minds of

everyone she met, forever more.



A funeral service for Patricia will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,

25 June 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
