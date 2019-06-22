|
|
PATRICIA MARY ROBERTSON
21 February 1949 - 12 June 2019
Loved and loving wife of John (dec).
Esteemed mother of Ian.
A fierce fighter for workers' rights and
a gentle animal lover. A lady whose limitless
energy will live on in the hearts and minds of
everyone she met, forever more.
A funeral service for Patricia will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,
25 June 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019