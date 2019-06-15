|
|
Patricia (Trish) McKinnon
Nee Sharman
Late of Canberra
Passed away peacefully aged 57 years.
Beloved wife of Stephen Whittingham.
Dearly loved mother of
Jess and Caitlin McKinnon.
Loving daughter of Lorna Crole
and Vivian Sharman (dec).
Step-daughter of Graeme Crole and
daughter-in-law of Margaret Whittingham.
Loved sister of Carol Jackson
and Peter Sharman, and sister-in-law of
Neville Jackson, Jodi Sharman,
Michael Whittingham and Jane Bourne.
We miss you and love you so much
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited
to attend Trish's funeral to be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY
20th June commencing at 1:30pm,
followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request, donations (in lieu)
to the Melanoma Institute of Australia.
Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 15 to June 19, 2019