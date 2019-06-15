Home
Patricia MCKINNON


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia MCKINNON Obituary
Patricia (Trish) McKinnon

Nee Sharman

Late of Canberra



Passed away peacefully aged 57 years.



Beloved wife of Stephen Whittingham.

Dearly loved mother of

Jess and Caitlin McKinnon.

Loving daughter of Lorna Crole

and Vivian Sharman (dec).

Step-daughter of Graeme Crole and

daughter-in-law of Margaret Whittingham.

Loved sister of Carol Jackson

and Peter Sharman, and sister-in-law of

Neville Jackson, Jodi Sharman,

Michael Whittingham and Jane Bourne.



We miss you and love you so much



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited

to attend Trish's funeral to be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY

20th June commencing at 1:30pm,

followed by private cremation.



No flowers by request, donations (in lieu)

to the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

Envelopes will be available on the day.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from June 15 to June 19, 2019
