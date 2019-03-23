Home
Patricia Quince

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Quince Obituary



PATRICIA ANN QUINCE
'TRICIA'
5 September 1945 - 19 March 2019
Passed away at
Karinya Palliative Care, Berry.

Loved daughter of Dick and Beat (both dec).
Loved and loving sister of
Harrie and Jan (Rogers).
Aunt of Michael, Bridget and Peta;
Anthony and Amanda.

The funeral service for Tricia will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Wednesday, 27 March 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.

Private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Cancer Council ACT.
Envelopes will be available.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
