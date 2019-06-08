Home
Patricia REES


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia REES Obituary
PATRICIA ANN REES



(Ryan) nee Ramsay



Born 29th January 1931 in Gundagai NSW



Passed away peacefully in her home at Bupa Stirling, Canberra on 6th June 2019



Loved and loving wife of Vin Ryan (dec)

Loved and loving wife of Cyril Rees (dec)

Friend of Jo Flaherty (dec)

Cherished aunt to Gregory and Bernadette (dec) Ryan, their daughters Carolyn Lindenmayer and Melissa Hynes and their families.

Dear cousin of Sue Arnold and Pam Bailey and their families.

Loved life-long friend of Denise and Tom (dec) Edlington and treasured friend of so many more

Cherished Aunty Patty to Cathie Edlington, Julie Winter and Bill Edlington and their families

Much loved sister in law of Manny and Mary Rees (both dec) and loving aunt to Marilyn O'Sullivan and Ross Rees and their families



A kind, humble and generous soul - forever in our hearts



Patty's family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Bupa Stirling for their love and kindness to Patty over the past 4 years.



A funeral service for Patty will be held at

St Brigids Catholic Church, 2 Bancroft St Dickson, ACT on Tuesday 18th June commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
