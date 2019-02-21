



PATRICIA VALENTINE WALKER

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved

Pat passed away peacefully on

15 February 2019,

in Canberra at age 84.

She will be greatly missed by her family in Canada, including brothers John Walker (Violet) and Paul Walker, as well as her nieces and nephews, Annette Walker, Sherry Walker (David Taillefer), Burl Walker (Wendy Chung) and Lyle Walker (Rosie Cooper), and second nieces Heather Walker & Anne Graff and many loving friends in both Canada and Australia. She is predeceased by her brother Doug Walker (Liz).

Pat was born on 28 April 1934, in Edmonton, Alberta to Ken and Jessie Walker and grew up in Youngstown, Alberta. She completed her B.Ed. at the University of Alberta in 1958.

Pat taught in Western Canada, Europe and British Guyana before following a friend to Canberra in 1972 where she worked as a primary school teacher before retiring in 1998.

Pat's many friends in Canberra were her family away from Canada. Not a day went by without Pat visiting with her many friends. She had a passion for travel and loved animals, especially her cat. She avidly wrote to friends and family all over the world and returned to Canada for visits until 2015.

The family thanks all of her wonderful friends, neighbours, relatives and caregivers for being so caring and kind to her over the years.

A memorial service will be held at Goodwin Village Monash at

15 Cockcoft Ave, Monash in the Chapel on 23 Feb at 10:00am with refreshments to follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 21, 2019