Patrick Cowell Corkhill
2 August 1937 - 18 June 2019
Loving husband of Faye (dec) and Helen.
Adored father and father-in-law of
Linda (dec), Julie & Craig, Jennifer (dec),
Allison & Horst and Joanne (dec).
Dearest stepfather of Alex & Peter,
Adrienne & Bill and Tom & William.
Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Joshua, Stephanie, Jessica & Sarah, Maddison, Harrison, William & Sam and
baby Elijah.
Treasured brother and brother-in-law of
Brian & Aileen, Mary, Janice & Pres,
Phyllis & Cyril, James & Trish and
Anthony & Sandra.
He will be missed by all who loved him.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral, Franklin Street, Forrest on Wednesday
26 June, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019