Patrick CORKHILL

Patrick CORKHILL Obituary
Patrick Cowell Corkhill



2 August 1937 - 18 June 2019



Loving husband of Faye (dec) and Helen.

Adored father and father-in-law of

Linda (dec), Julie & Craig, Jennifer (dec),

Allison & Horst and Joanne (dec).

Dearest stepfather of Alex & Peter,

Adrienne & Bill and Tom & William.

Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Joshua, Stephanie, Jessica & Sarah, Maddison, Harrison, William & Sam and

baby Elijah.

Treasured brother and brother-in-law of

Brian & Aileen, Mary, Janice & Pres,

Phyllis & Cyril, James & Trish and

Anthony & Sandra.



He will be missed by all who loved him.



A Requiem Mass to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral, Franklin Street, Forrest on Wednesday

26 June, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
