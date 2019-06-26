|
|
|
PATRICK FRANCIS HANCOCK
Formerly of
Glenelg East, Adelaide
Passed away unexpectantly in Canberra on the 19th June 2019 at the
Age of 49 years.
Only son of Dean & Kaye. Adored brother of Kristin. Father of Alyssa & Lauren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patrick's Funeral Service to be held at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Forster on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be warmly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
