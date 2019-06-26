Home
PATRICK FRANCIS HANCOCK

PATRICK FRANCIS HANCOCK

Formerly of

Glenelg East, Adelaide

Passed away unexpectedly in Canberra on the 19th June 2019 at the

age of 49 years.

Only son of Dean & Kaye. Adored brother of Kristin. Father of Alyssa & Lauren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patrick's Funeral Service to be held at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Forster on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be warmly appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
