|
|
KENNEDY Paul
PAUL FREDERICK KENNEDY
16 November 1932 - 4 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at home
in loving care of his family.
Paul will be sadly missed by his wife
Carole of 47 years; sister Mary
(brother Les, dec; brother John, dec);
children Josephine and Justin;
son-in-law David; grandchildren Faith,
Felix and Fletcher;
large loving family and many friends.
We will think of you always.
Family and friends are most welcome to
join us in remembering the life of Paul
and giving him his final farewell.
A funeral service will be held for Paul in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
13 May 2019, commencing at 9am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019