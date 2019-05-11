Home
Paul KENNEDY

Paul KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY Paul

PAUL FREDERICK KENNEDY

16 November 1932 - 4 May 2019

Passed away peacefully at home

in loving care of his family.



Paul will be sadly missed by his wife

Carole of 47 years; sister Mary

(brother Les, dec; brother John, dec);

children Josephine and Justin;

son-in-law David; grandchildren Faith,

Felix and Fletcher;

large loving family and many friends.



We will think of you always.



Family and friends are most welcome to

join us in remembering the life of Paul

and giving him his final farewell.

A funeral service will be held for Paul in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

13 May 2019, commencing at 9am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
