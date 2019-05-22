Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul MAHER


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Paul MAHER Obituary
MAHER Paul PAUL GERARD MAHER

19 November 1935 - 18 May 2019



Beloved husband of Claudette for over 60 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Peter and Nicole, Anthony and Dimity,

Cathy, Carmel and Peter.

Loving Pa and Granddad of

Brendan, Toby, Caitlin, Chelsea, Ryan,

Breanna, Jesse and great-Grandpa of

Audrey and Thomas.



Mass of thanksgiving to celebrate Paul's life

will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church,

Wilshire Street, Dickson on Friday,

24 May 2019, commencing at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

St Vincent de Paul. Envelopes will be available.

Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.