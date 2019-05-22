|
|
MAHER Paul PAUL GERARD MAHER
19 November 1935 - 18 May 2019
Beloved husband of Claudette for over 60 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Peter and Nicole, Anthony and Dimity,
Cathy, Carmel and Peter.
Loving Pa and Granddad of
Brendan, Toby, Caitlin, Chelsea, Ryan,
Breanna, Jesse and great-Grandpa of
Audrey and Thomas.
Mass of thanksgiving to celebrate Paul's life
will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church,
Wilshire Street, Dickson on Friday,
24 May 2019, commencing at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
St Vincent de Paul. Envelopes will be available.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019