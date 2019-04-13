|
|
WALKER (FORRY) Pauline Margaret PAULINE MARGARET WALKER
1 July 1926 - 9 April 2019
Beloved wife of John (dec) and
sister of Clare Stapleton (dec),Teresa,
Pat, Nell, Cleopha and Sheilah.
Much loved aunt and great aunt of many
including Antoni, Paul, Jennifer and Lucille.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of
Southern Cross Garran for
their friendship, kindness and care.
The Funeral for Margaret will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY
15 April 2019 commencing at 9:00am
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019