Pauline Margaret WALKER


1926 - 2019
Pauline Margaret WALKER Obituary
WALKER (FORRY) Pauline Margaret PAULINE MARGARET WALKER



1 July 1926 - 9 April 2019



Beloved wife of John (dec) and

sister of Clare Stapleton (dec),Teresa,

Pat, Nell, Cleopha and Sheilah.

Much loved aunt and great aunt of many

including Antoni, Paul, Jennifer and Lucille.



Heartfelt thanks to the staff of

Southern Cross Garran for

their friendship, kindness and care.



The Funeral for Margaret will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY

15 April 2019 commencing at 9:00am



logo


Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
