Pauline Philomena Chifley 31 October 1942 - 20 April 2019 Passed away peacefully at The Canberra Hospital surrounded by her family. Wife of Ben. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Susie, Sarah and Glen, Mark and Danielle, Damien and Tracey, and Grattan. Adored Grandma of Emily, Joseph, Thomas, Tamica, Riley, Charlotte, Oliver, Annabelle, Andrew, Hannah, Sean, Alex, Abby, Caitlin, Xander and John. Beloved sister of Anne (dec), Lucy, Clare, Les and Teresa and treasured friend to many. 'What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us' Requiem mass for the repose of the soul of the late Pauline Philomena Chifley will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bugden Ave Fadden, on Monday April 29, 2019 commencing at 12 Noon. Please wear a splash of red. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019