PEGGY BUNTING
27 June 1920 - 19 March 2019
Loved wife of Jack (Edward John) (dec).
Sister of Dorothy (dec).
Mother of John, Peter and Richard.
Mother-in-law of Jill, Sue-Ellen and Susie.
Grandma to Mark, Andy and Rich, Eleanor
and Rosalind, Joanna, Ed and Jim.
Great grandma to 10.
A wonderful life. She was loved and will
be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in
the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, A.C.T., on
FRIDAY 29 March 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
A service for interment of ashes will be
held on a later day at
Holy Trinity Anglican Church,
Kew, Melbourne.
Arrangements will be notified.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019