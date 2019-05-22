Home
Peta Liza WAINWRIGHT


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Peta Liza WAINWRIGHT Obituary
WAINWRIGHT Peta Liza PETA LIZA WAINWRIGHT

31 July 1958 - 19 May 2019



Adoring and cherished wife of Allan.

Dearly loved mother of Anthea.

Daughter of Gwen and Jeff.

Sister of Chris, Janet, Tim, Brenda.

Beloved sister-in-law and aunt to their families.



Loved and always remembered.



The funeral service for Peta will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,

28 May 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.



Private burial.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
