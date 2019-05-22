|
WAINWRIGHT Peta Liza PETA LIZA WAINWRIGHT
31 July 1958 - 19 May 2019
Adoring and cherished wife of Allan.
Dearly loved mother of Anthea.
Daughter of Gwen and Jeff.
Sister of Chris, Janet, Tim, Brenda.
Beloved sister-in-law and aunt to their families.
Loved and always remembered.
The funeral service for Peta will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,
28 May 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.
Private burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019