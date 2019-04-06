|
Peter Cole-Adams 24.12.1937 - 3.4.2019 Journalist, foreign correspondent Adored husband of Brigid (dec.); beloved father of Kate, Sarah and Jennet; brother of Sue and David; grandfather of Tess, Angus, Meg, Finn, Francesca, Declan and Fergus; father-in-law to Alistair and Pete; and friend to many. Died peacefully in Fitzroy, Vic., surrounded by family. Please join us in celebrating the life of Peter Cole-Adams in the Rosina Building at the Abbotsford Convent, Melbourne, on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 1pm. No flowers please.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 6, 2019