|
|
PETER DRURY
23 September 1955 - 25 June 2019
Passed away after a short illness
Much loved son of Tom and Gloria (dec).
Dearly loved brother of Brian (dec) and June and brother-in-law of Rosemary.
Loved uncle of Graham and Janelle,
Michael and Belinda and their families.
Will be greatly missed by all his mates.
Our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of the Canberra Hospital for their excellent care of Peter during his illness.
A celebration of the life of Peter
will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen
on WEDNESDAY 3 July 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019