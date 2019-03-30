Home
PETER JOHN ELDER
Born 21 August 1926.
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24 March 2019, aged 92.


Sadly missed by Adele, Christopher,
Jennifer, Gerald (dec), Elizabeth (dec),
Fenella and Carolyn.


The family extends deepest thanks to the
staff of Canberra Aged Care.


A celebration for the life of Peter
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on THURSDAY 4 April 2019
commencing at 1:30 pm.


In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made
to University House.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
