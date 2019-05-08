Home
PETER HEATHWOOD


1948 - 2019
PETER HEATHWOOD Obituary
HEATHWOOD (ROBIN) PETER PETER ROBIN HEATHWOOD

21 June 1948 - 3 May 2019



Beloved husband of Susan (48 years).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Andrew and Maria, Anne and Tank.

Sadly missed brother of

Graeme (dec), Errol, and Mitzy,

fondly remembered by their families

and 'Tilly'.



Forever in our hearts.



A service for Peter is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY

10 May 2019 commencing at 4:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
