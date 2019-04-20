|
|
JOHNSON Peter
PETER 'JOHNO' JOHNSON
10 September 1947 - 16 April 2019
Cherished and much loved son
of Wally and Marie (both dec).
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Antoinette (dec), Graham & Pauline,
Jenny & Glen, Matt (dec) & Rose, Gerry & Lee, Josephine & Peter, Moira, Dominic & Samantha.
Adored uncle of Simon, Sally, Teresa, Deborah, Tim, Bel, Joss, Zac, Kobi, Nic, Ryan
and their families.
Taken from us too soon but he will be
forever loved and always in our hearts.
The funeral service for Johno will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
29 April 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Peter requested no flowers and no ties,
however the family asks you to consider making blood donations for those in need.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019