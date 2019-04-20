Home
Peter JOHNSON

Obituary

Peter JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON Peter

PETER 'JOHNO' JOHNSON

10 September 1947 - 16 April 2019



Cherished and much loved son

of Wally and Marie (both dec).

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Antoinette (dec), Graham & Pauline,

Jenny & Glen, Matt (dec) & Rose, Gerry & Lee, Josephine & Peter, Moira, Dominic & Samantha.

Adored uncle of Simon, Sally, Teresa, Deborah, Tim, Bel, Joss, Zac, Kobi, Nic, Ryan

and their families.



Taken from us too soon but he will be

forever loved and always in our hearts.



The funeral service for Johno will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

29 April 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



Peter requested no flowers and no ties,

however the family asks you to consider making blood donations for those in need.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
