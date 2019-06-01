Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER NICHOLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER OWEN NICHOLSON

Obituary Condolences

PETER OWEN NICHOLSON Obituary
PETER OWEN NICHOLSON 28th May 2019. Aged 66 years. Late of Sunnyside Rd Central Tilba and formerly Canberra. Dearly beloved husband of Robyn, loved father of Anthony, Christopher and John and loved father-in-law to Jacki and Beck. Adored grandfather "Grumps" to Benjamin, Megan, Oscar and Lily. Peter's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Tuesday 4 June 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated and may be made on the day.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.