|
|
PETER OWEN NICHOLSON 28th May 2019. Aged 66 years. Late of Sunnyside Rd Central Tilba and formerly Canberra. Dearly beloved husband of Robyn, loved father of Anthony, Christopher and John and loved father-in-law to Jacki and Beck. Adored grandfather "Grumps" to Benjamin, Megan, Oscar and Lily. Peter's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Tuesday 4 June 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated and may be made on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019